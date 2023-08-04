Behind the scenes of a mixed martial arts coaching corner

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - MMA fighters need great coaches and cut men in their corner to stand a chance in the octagon.

Coaches, cut staff play key roles (WABI)

Chris Young coaches Glory Watson out of Orrington. He dives right into fight preparation.

“I really, really enjoy finding the opponent, watching tape, breaking them down, figuring out how we’re going to approach the game plan for the camp. That’s probably one of my favorite aspects of it. Some fighters want a lot of talking. They want a lot of reassurance. They want a lot of ‘hey, do this. Do that.’ Others just want kind of like ‘keep your hands up,’” said Young, coach.

The fighter-coach relationship is built over time.

“It’s a pretty brutal sport. Even on your light days, you are getting punched in the face. You’re getting arms and legs ripped off. You’re getting choked, all of these things. Having a head coach, or a couple of coaches, that see when you’re at your lowest, and highest as well, creates a very special bond. If someone from another gym hopped in to be in my corner, they’re not going to know the verbiage that I know. They’re not going to know the techniques that I know. They’re not going to be in tune with me the way my head coach is, and that’s why having someone from your gym is super important,” said Watson, fighter.

Watson remembers one moment where Young’s coaching made an especially big difference.

“I came and sat down on the stool in between rounds. I’m exhausted, panting like crazy, and he looks at me and goes ‘you are losing right now.’ I’m like, ‘oh.’ He’s like ‘you need to pull something out right now if you want to win this. You are losing.’ That really lights a fire, and you’re like ‘I want to win this. I want to be the best. I don’t want be complacent. I don’t want to be the one that lost because I didn’t do enough.’ It just lights this fire underneath you to really go,” said Watson.

The cut man preserves a fighter’s chance to win.

“If you get a cut, it can stop a fight. If you break a bone, it can stop a fight, anything like that. Having a really good cut man that can stop bleeding that other cut men cannot changes the outcome of the entire fight,” said Watson.

“It’s really good to have that because with little cuts, you don’t want it to end the fight that way. It’s good that you can keep going and push through,” said Jayce Murphy, training partner.

Young says coaching gives him new energy after his career.

“It’s probably more stressful than when I was fighting myself. Getting somebody in there that you’ve coached and trained, you put them in that cage and you’ve got to let it go a little bit. It’s kind of out of your hands to a degree. It can be pretty nerve-wracking, but it’s exciting all at the same time,” said Young.

They’re teammates remaining in the corner.

Glory also shouted out her cut man on fight night, Levi Sewall.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.