17-year-old killed in Lowell crash, 2 other teens injured

LOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A 17-year-old girl has died after a crash in Lowell early Friday morning.

According to state police, they were called to the Old Main Road just before 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they say they found a car that had missed a turn and crashed.

Police say the driver, a 17-year-old boy from East Millinocket, and his passenger, a 15-year-old girl from Lincoln, had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

They say a passenger in the backseat, a 17-year-old girl from Lincoln, died at the scene.

Police say no one was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.

