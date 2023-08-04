17-year-old killed in Lowell crash, 2 other teens injured
Police say no one was wearing a seat belt.
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A 17-year-old girl has died after a crash in Lowell early Friday morning.
According to state police, they were called to the Old Main Road just before 12:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they say they found a car that had missed a turn and crashed.
Police say the driver, a 17-year-old boy from East Millinocket, and his passenger, a 15-year-old girl from Lincoln, had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.
They say a passenger in the backseat, a 17-year-old girl from Lincoln, died at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
