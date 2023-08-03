Treworgy Family Orchards debuts new corn maze

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Treworgy Family Orchards’ annual Corn Maze has returned for its 22nd year!

Perfect for all ages, the maze is full of twists, turns, and Treworgy trivia!

“The way we have the maze set up as far as the game is we have six stations hidden inside the maze, and you get a ticket as you go in. And, you go through and you find each station, and you answer a question by scratching off which choice you think is the answer to that question,” explains Agricultural Manager of Treworgy Orchards Kathleen Jenkins.

The best is saved for last, which according to Cooper, 7, is “The ice cream!” Since everyone who completes their ticket receives a free soft served cone.

This year, the design celebrates the 40th anniversary of the orchard. To commemorate, the maze features special personalization.

“We kind of did a scene that represents a lot of different elements that we have here at the farm, but we also wanted to reflect back on some of the things that we’ve done in past years,” says Jenkins. “So, that’s why the tractor is a big central figure in our maze this year. We actually did a few years ago a very similar design, and then, we added in, of course, we’re an orchard, so we’ve got apple trees, and our cute little goat on top and pumpkins and our rooster. We have cute little chickens that run around the farmyard.”

This year’s design has a tough act to follow, as last year’s Winnie the Pooh corn maze was nationally recognized as Best Corn Maze. This year, organizers are hoping to secure a similar top spot on the list.

“The contest is the same one that we’ve been in for several years now, The Best Maze in America, and that should be starting in the next week or so. And, we have been invited to participate again,” states Jenkins.

To help Treworgy win a second year in a row, Jenkins says to stay updated as voting begins in about a week. For more information, visit Treworgy Family Orchards’ Facebook page or their website.

