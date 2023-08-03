Police: man arrested after stabbing stepfather

BELMONT, Maine (WABI) - A man was arrested this morning after police say he stabbed his step father on Dickey Mill Road in Belmont.

23-year-old Alexander Cunningham is facing aggravated assault charges.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around six for a domestic disturbance and that Cunningham stabbed his step-father during an argument.

They say officers began first aid on the victim until an ambulance arrived and he was transported to a hospital.

No word on his condition.

Cunningham is being held at Waldo County Jail.

