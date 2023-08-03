Police: man arrested after stabbing stepfather

23-year-old Alexander Cunningham is facing aggravated assault charges.
23-year-old Alexander Cunningham is facing aggravated assault charges.(Waldo County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELMONT, Maine (WABI) - A man was arrested this morning after police say he stabbed his step father on Dickey Mill Road in Belmont.

23-year-old Alexander Cunningham is facing aggravated assault charges.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around six for a domestic disturbance and that Cunningham stabbed his step-father during an argument.

They say officers began first aid on the victim until an ambulance arrived and he was transported to a hospital.

No word on his condition.

Cunningham is being held at Waldo County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Grandfather and grandson killed in Sanford crash
If anyone has information about Hannah's whereabouts, call 207-743-9554.
‘At-risk’ 14-year-old girl last seen in Buckfield still missing
Bath Iron Works
Bath Iron Works contract announced
Maine State House
Mills signs Order for New Office