Police: man arrested after stabbing stepfather
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BELMONT, Maine (WABI) - A man was arrested this morning after police say he stabbed his step father on Dickey Mill Road in Belmont.
23-year-old Alexander Cunningham is facing aggravated assault charges.
The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around six for a domestic disturbance and that Cunningham stabbed his step-father during an argument.
They say officers began first aid on the victim until an ambulance arrived and he was transported to a hospital.
No word on his condition.
Cunningham is being held at Waldo County Jail.
