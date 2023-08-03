Person killed after being hit by dump truck in Saco, police confirm

By WMTW
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - A woman is dead after being hit by a dump truck in Saco in the early evening on Wednesday.

Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress tells WMTW News that Kimberly Lavin, 56 of Saco was walking on Water Street as a dump truck was making a left turn from Main Street onto Water Street.

The dump truck driver, a 59-year-old Biddeford man, reportedly hit Lavin as she was walking in the road.

First responders tried to revive Lavin, but she died of her injuries.

Officials with the Saco and State police departments are working to reconstruct the crash, which remains under investigation.

Poll question
Poll questions and results
