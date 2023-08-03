Not A Washout, But Heavy Rain Possible Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is now moving off into the Atlantic. Our next system is moving in from the west. Clouds have already started to increase in the mountains with a few light showers already being observed. Clouds will spread across the rest of the region overnight with a few spotty showers possible. Lows will be warmer ranging from the mid 50s to the low 60s.

An area of low pressure with a warm & cold front will begin to cross the region on Friday. The warm front will bring a return of the humidity and ahead of the cold front, there will be the potential for showers & storms. A few downpours with the potential for areas of localized flooding will be possible, especially along the coast. It will NOT be raining all day but there will be periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals will be highest along the coast where 1-2″+ will be possible. Lesser amounts farther inland. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds out of the south will gust up to 30 mph.

Once the cold front moves through, the rain will also move out. Showers will stick around into early Saturday. The rest of the day will have clearing skies with an isolated risk of a shower or storm developing by the afternoon. Highs will reach the 70s and low 80s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with more seasonable highs hitting the 70s and low 80s. The chance of showers will return by Monday evening and will last into Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with the chance for spotty showers. Lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Overcast skies with rain & thunderstorms possible. A few heavy downpours are likely. Humidity will return. Highs will be mostly in the 60s with a few low 70s. Southerly wind gusting up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: A few early morning showers. The rest of the day will have clearing skies with an isolated showers or storms possible into the afternoon. Highs in the 70s & low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun & clouds with scattered showers by the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s with a few low 80s possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

