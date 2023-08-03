Man accused of hiding camera inside restroom to record hospital staff, sheriff says

Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner Medical...
Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner Medical Center and recorded dozens of individuals, deputies said.(JPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A recording device was found concealed in a “staff only” bathroom at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Andrew Matthews, 37, on Wednesday after an employee discovered the camera and reported it to the hospital’s security staff.

The staff identified Matthews as a possible suspect and turned him over to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators, officials say.

Dozens of videos exist on the device, taken inside of what authorities believe are “staff only” restrooms, according to a preliminary investigation.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says there are clearly at least 10 individuals in the videos. As a result, Matthews has been booked into jail on 10 counts of video voyeurism.

The investigation is just beginning and more charges are expected, Lopinto says.

