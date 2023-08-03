Maine Lobster Festival aims to spread awareness for lobster industry

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Lobster Festival has returned to Rockland bringing in people from all over the world.

But, this year, the festival carries a new meaning.

It isn’t just about the vendors, the music, or even the coveted crustacean.

It’s also about supporting those who make the industry the cultural icon it is.

“It’s iconic in Maine. People come here to eat our lobsters. They identify with it. They want to see the fishermen, they want to go to coastal communities and see, you know, what it looks like in a picturesque town where the fishermen get up and go out fishing every day. They want to learn how the lobsters are caught, so it is just such an important part of our culture, our heritage, our economy, our tourism industry, in our coastal communities. You know, we are very much wed to it, and we never want to see a change,” said Representative Chellie Pingree.

This year, the festival has partnered with the Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance and the Maine Lobstermen’s Association to raise awareness and support for the families who keep the industry alive.

“They’re finding ways to educate the public. They’re studying, doing a lot of science, data research, to make sure that we are advocating for our industry, and that an industry that is so sustainable continues to thrive in Maine,” said director of the Maine Lobster Festival Shannon Kinney.

“We think that because we are greeting people from all over the world, we want to use this platform to also just highlight the work that is being done to really advocate for Maine lobstermen to highlight how sustainable the industry is and educate the public on how that delicious food gets on their plate every day,” said Kinney.

The festival continues on through the weekend with plenty to see and do.

“We have great food and unbelievably good art, a whole tent full of local artisans from the area. Biggest parade we’ve had in 76 years is on Saturday, and the cherry on the top of the festival is the lobster crate races on Sunday,” Kinney said.

