Maine football opens preseason fall camp

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Fall camp is underway at Alfond Stadium.

Black Bears kick off 2023 schedule on Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. on the road against Florida International

It’s Jordan Stevens’s second season as head coach. The introductions are out of the way this year.

“There’s really better relationships across the board, for myself. I feel the players have better relationships with each other as well. That’s been a huge benefit, just seeing them come together,” said Stevens.

“We’re working on being one unit instead of two different sides (on offense and defense). There’s no one half football team. We are a whole team playing the whole game. It wouldn’t matter (otherwise). We’re really just gelling as one big team. We also compete with each other and let each other know that we’re coming to play ball,” said Kahzir ‘Buggs’ Brown, junior defensive back.

The Black Bears will have plenty of competition to fill out the starting lineup.

“There’s a lot. If you look at the roster, we only return a handful of starters on each side of the ball. This is going to be a really competitive camp, especially in our secondary, D-line, and O-line. There’s a lot of jobs there,” said Stevens.

“Iron sharpens iron. We get better. We’ve got a lot of high expectations for the season, but we’ve got to keep stacking days in camp. Once we stack days in camp, it leads to the season. Once we get that momentum going, we’re going to keep going,” said Brown.

Maine was picked 13th in the CAA preseason coaches poll. They’re ready to make a statement once the season starts.

“We’re going to get past 13, and we’re going to do good. Once we stack the days, that will help us get past 13,” said Brown.

“No matter what happens, we have to move on to the next play. That’s our mentality. We have to be prepared and ready to play the first game. This isn’t a situation where we’re trying to figure out who we are and come in with a soft landing. We have to come into the FIU game really solidified in terms of who we are and who we’re going to be,” said Stevens.

Week 1 is less than a month away.

The Black Bears kick off the season with a trip to Florida International on Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

