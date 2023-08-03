Maine author’s novel ‘The Ghost Trap’ to be released as a film

K. Stephens in Rockland
K. Stephens in Rockland(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A release date has yet to be announced for the film adaptation of one Maine author’s novel.

K. Stephens originally published The Ghost Trap after she moved to Maine 30 years ago.

The book follows the story of a couple recovering from an accident on the water amidst an intense rivalry between lobstering families.

Stephens created the narrative from bits of stories that her friends who make lobster-fishing their livelihood shared with her.

She says she wanted to showcase those who work in the industry in a positive light.

“They’re family-men, family-women who are working every day just so their kids and the grandkids can have food on the table. And that’s really what I portray in the book in the film, and that’s why I got so much support and help from my friends, my lobstermen friends to make this film,” said Stephens.

Stephens is also donating proceeds from her book signings to the Save the Maine Lobstermen Campaign.

