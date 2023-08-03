Increasing Clouds Today, A Few Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today. Clouds ahead of our next weathermaker will gradually move in as the day progresses. Overall, it will be another nice day with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. As moisture increases ahead of the approaching system, we’ll see a chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon and evening, mainly north and west of the Bangor area. Highs today will be in the low to mid-70s inland and around 70° along the coast. Humidity will be increasing later in the day as well. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers possible especially after midnight. The combination of clouds and a more humid air mass in place will make for a milder night with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s.

A cold front will approach the area during the day Friday then cross the state Friday night and early Saturday. A southerly breeze ahead of the front will usher more moisture into the area resulting in a more humid day with dew points in the low to mid-60s and also giving us the chance for heavy rain in any showers and thunderstorms that develop. So plan on mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day Friday. The combination of clouds and showers will make for a cooler day with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Shower chances will linger into Saturday especially during the morning as the cold front clears the state with drier weather expected during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Saturday will top off in the 70s to near 80°. Humidity levels will be dropping during the day Saturday too. High pressure returns to the area Sunday giving us a nice end to the weekend. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Today: Increasing clouds. A few afternoon showers possible over northern and western parts of the state. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows between 56°-63°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and more humid. Showers likely, a few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs between 65°-71°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Morning showers possible then brightening skies and becoming less humid during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 70s.

