Grandfather and grandson killed in Sanford crash
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A grandfather and grandson were killed after a crash in Sanford Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m. Sanford police claim a 2000 Chevy Equinox was turning off Kennebunk Road onto Old Falls Road when it went off the road and struck Michael Jabar of Jericho, Vermont and his 15-year-old grandson.
The grandson was pronounced dead at the scene. Jabar died while awaiting an airlift to the hospital.
The driver of the SUV has non-life-threatening injuries and hasn’t been identified.
The crash remains under investigation.
