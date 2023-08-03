Golf tournament to benefit family of Bryce Basso

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A golf tournament benefitting the family of an Orrington teen who died in a tragic accident earlier this year is happening this weekend.

The Bryce Basso Family Benefit Golf Tournament is Saturday at 9 a.m. at Rocky Knoll Country Club in Orrington.

The Orrington Recreation Committee, which is hosting the tournament, waived the registration deadline, so there is still time to sign up.

For more information about the tournament, go to the Orrington Recreation Committee’s Facebook page.

