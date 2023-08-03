Former Monmouth Academy groundskeeper faces sexual misconduct charges

MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A former groundskeeper at Monmouth Academy is facing charges involving sexual misconduct against a 17-year-old senior at the school.

According to the Kennebec Journal, Randall Larochelle, 39, has been charged with multiple counts of unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching for incidents that allegedly took place at his Belgrade home in October.

Authorities say he knowingly lured the student to his home where he assaulted her in a hot tub and bedroom.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office arrested Larochelle in June after obtaining a warrant based on interviews with the victim and others.

He was released on $500 bail.

The superintendent says Larochelle is no longer employed by the school where he worked for six years.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.