Five people arrested after drug bust in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested in Skowhegan after a drug bust Monday.

According to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, they got a search warrant for a home on Winter Street.

As a result of the search, authorities say they found fentanyl, Percocet, crack-cocaine, over $3,000 in drug proceeds, and various drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Scott, 37, and Kama Parrott, 45, both of Skowhegan, and Eric Bussel, 56, of Norridgewock are facing drug trafficking charges.

Mike Medeiros, 28, of Skowhegan is charged with drug possession.

Tesla Gordon, 29, of Skowhegan was arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft.

Additional charges are expected.

