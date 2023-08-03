Five people arrested after drug bust in Skowhegan

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested in Skowhegan after a drug bust Monday.

Arrested after drug bust
Arrested after drug bust(Somerset County Sheriffs Office)
Arrested during drug bust
Arrested during drug bust(WABI)

According to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, they got a search warrant for a home on Winter Street.

As a result of the search, authorities say they found fentanyl, Percocet, crack-cocaine, over $3,000 in drug proceeds, and various drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Scott, 37, and Kama Parrott, 45, both of Skowhegan, and Eric Bussel, 56, of Norridgewock are facing drug trafficking charges.

Mike Medeiros, 28, of Skowhegan is charged with drug possession.

Tesla Gordon, 29, of Skowhegan was arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft.

Additional charges are expected.

