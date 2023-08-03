Fire that destroyed Belfast event center ruled accidental

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A fire that destroyed the Wentworth Event Center in Belfast last weekend has been ruled accidental.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office confirms the fire that broke out late Friday night on Route 1 was electrical in nature.

The Belfast Fire Department says by the time their crews arrived, the fire had been burning for awhile.

The Morrill Volunteer Fire Department says the fire had “too much of a head start” for responders to save the building.

According to online records, the property had been listed for sale.

