Farmers prepare for Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Wild Blueberry Weekend returns for its third year this weekend, August 5-6. The event gives visitors and Mainers a chance to learn about our iconic berry.

“We have one farm that is allowing people to make their own pies. Another farm is having a pancake breakfast. Some farms are allowing you to rake your own blueberries. There’s another one that is renting out ATVS and taking a ride through the barrens. It is just a very unique experience on all of these different farms,” explained Jennifer Maskala, director of programs for the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine.

It’s blueberry harvest time!

More than a dozen farms across Maine’s 16 counties will be participating in this year’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend.

“The wild blueberry is pretty much Maine,” said Rhonda Warren, owner of Copeland Hill Wild Blueberries in Holden. “You don’t get them too many other places. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have a few, but as far as the states, Maine is it.”

Warren and her crew are busy raking, sorting, and packaging berries in preparation.

“When these are ready, they got to come in,” she said.

Rhonda has been working in these fields since 1991. She says she loves getting to take part in this special weekend, organized by the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine.

“I don’t normally do U-Pick, but because it is a special weekend, I open up so that the families can come and bring their kids and pick for themselves and see how the wild blueberry grows and the fact that you can pick it off the ground and eat it,” said Warren.

Wild blueberries are not only delicious and nutritious, but these native berries are also a huge economic driver for Maine, creating hundreds of jobs.

“Even opening up for Wild Blueberry Weekend, just for a weekend, that’s also going to create a good impact for the state,” said Maskala.

If you can’t make it to a farm, you can check out local restaurants, breweries, and wineries that will be serving wild blueberry dishes and drinks.

Wild Blueberry Weekend is taking place, rain or shine!

As for Copeland Hill Wild Blueberries, they’ll be open from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Click here for a full list of participating farms.

