Drug bust in Northfield lead to three arrests

NORTHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested after a drug bust in Northfield.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities believed a drug trafficking operation was taking place at the residence and went there with a search warrant.

Police say they found guns, suspected fentanyl and cocaine, and around $11,000 believed to be drug proceeds.

Aaron Calor, 34, and Simone Simonson, 31, who authorities say lived at the home, are charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Jamie Butterfield, 42, was charged with unlawful drug possession.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.