Crews respond to fire at Rockland business for the second time this week

According to Rockland Fire, crews were called to Stonescape Inc just off Route 90 on Tuesday.
According to Rockland Fire, crews were called to Stonescape Inc just off Route 90 on Tuesday.(Alan Athearn/ Rockland Fire Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a fire Thursday afternoon at a business on Route 90 in Rockland for the second time in three days.

According to the Courier Gazette, the latest fire at Stonescape Inc. happened at noon on Thursday.

It was contained to the attic and smoke coming out of the eaves of the landscape and masonry design company.

There were no injuries.

The Rockland fire chief says that fire was due to an electrical issue.

No word on what caused Thursday’s fire.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

