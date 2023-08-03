Celebration of life planned for young lobsterman who went missing in July

Tylar Michaud
Tylar Michaud(Gouldsboro Fire / Rescue)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STEUBEN, Maine (WABI) - The family of a young lobsterman from Steuben who went missing at sea last month has announced a celebration of life for him.

Tylar Michaud, 18, went lobstering on July 21.

His boat was found by a local fisherman, but there was no sign of Michaud.

Michaud graduated from Sumner Memorial High School in June and was loved at the school and in his community.

A family member posted on Facebook that a celebration of life for Michaud will be held Aug. 20 at noon at the high school.

They’re asking people to bring an item to put in a memory box for Michaud.

They will also be doing a remembrance with fireworks and sky lanterns at dusk at Pigeon Hill Bay.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

