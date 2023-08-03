Augusta PD hosting free family fun night

Free family fun night in Augusta
Free family fun night in Augusta(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Looking for something fun to do tonight?

The Augusta Police Department is hosting a free family fun night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mill Park

There will be free food, touch a truck, games, and more.

Augusta Food Bank will also be hosting a food drive.

For more information you can go to the Augusta Police Department’s Facebook page or call 207-797-5982.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Person killed after being hit by dump truck in Saco, police confirm
23-year-old Alexander Cunningham is facing aggravated assault charges.
Police: man arrested after stabbing stepfather
Grandfather and grandson killed in Sanford crash
If anyone has information about Hannah's whereabouts, call 207-743-9554.
‘At-risk’ 14-year-old girl last seen in Buckfield still missing