Augusta PD hosting free family fun night
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Looking for something fun to do tonight?
The Augusta Police Department is hosting a free family fun night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mill Park
There will be free food, touch a truck, games, and more.
Augusta Food Bank will also be hosting a food drive.
For more information you can go to the Augusta Police Department’s Facebook page or call 207-797-5982.
