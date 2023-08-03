Augusta PD hosting free family fun night

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Looking for something fun to do tonight?

The Augusta Police Department is hosting a free family fun night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mill Park

There will be free food, touch a truck, games, and more.

Augusta Food Bank will also be hosting a food drive.

For more information you can go to the Augusta Police Department’s Facebook page or call 207-797-5982.

