'At-risk' 14-year-old girl last seen in Buckfield still missing

By WMTW
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - Officials are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since mid-July in Buckfield.

If anyone has information about Hannah's whereabouts, call 207-743-9554.
Hannah Thomas was last seen at a friend’s home in Buckfield on July 16, authorities say.

Hannah, who has frequently run away but been found shortly after in the Lewiston-Auburn area, is still missing.

The Oxford Sheriff’s Office calls Thomas an at-risk juvenile. She was last seen wearing jeans, a gray shirt and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office at 207-743-9554.

