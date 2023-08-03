Agriculture returns to Bangor State Fair

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor State Fair is in full swing.

And while the rides, games, and food are a big attraction, many folks are also turning out for the agriculture.

“Agriculture is what the Bangor State Fair is based on. Historically, it was very much about agriculture. It was a time when all the farmers could gather together to share their information and, and just have a good social time,” said Sheila Norman, 4-H Professional for Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties.

Carrying on with the fair’s tradition, the Penobscot and Piscataquis counties’ 4- H clubs are showing their stuff...and livestock.

The exhibits and project displays shine a light on what 4-H clubs do for young people and the community at large.

“Education about the food system, and especially the animals involved in the food system is a big part of what we do. 4-H as a whole is more than just agriculture, although that is where we have our roots if you’ll pardon the pun. We also do science and arts and crafts and homemaking activities,” said Norman.

And teaching other life skills.

“Public speaking is a very important competition that kids can participate in and that’s a great one because any, they can talk about any topic whether it be agriculture or civic engagement,” Norman said.

And folks are happy to have agriculture return to the fair, and to be inside the Cross Insurance Center.

“It’s wonderful to have the shows again, and it’s so different this year, because the barns that were kind of set aside from the Midway and grandstand and we were sort of, on the other side of the, of the ditch. So many things that when you’re actually outdoors can be an issue. And by having it inside we really have to credit the Cross Insurance staff are really thinking outside the box and bringing us inside the box,” said Norman.

