Thousands could lose MaineCare coverage after federally mandated reviews

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands of MaineCare recipients are likely to be dropped this year as part of a federally mandated reevaluation of the eligibility of its enrollees.

As part of the omnibus spending bill in 2022, the federal government removed a pandemic-era directive that nobody be removed from Medicaid programs during the state of emergency, causing all states to review Medicaid eligibility this year.

According to state data, 4,079 people were removed from MaineCare and the Children’s Health Insurance Program in May and June.

Of those removed, 3,152 were removed for exceeding the income threshold and transferred to the CoverME.gov marketplace to purchase subsidized private insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act.

A total of 945 people were removed from MaineCare and CHIP for procedural reasons such as not filling out paperwork.

“If you haven’t updated your contact information with the department, you should do that as soon as possible,” said Kathy Kilrain Del Rio of Maine Equal Justice. “So make sure that they have your correct mailing address, make sure that they have a phone number or email where they can reach you.”

Those who are removed from MaineCare have 90 days to complete their redetermination to be readmitted and would also be able to appeal.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.