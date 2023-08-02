Supreme Court approval ratings at record lows, poll says

FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.
FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT
(CNN) - Approval of the Supreme Court is still at record lows, according to a recent poll from Gallup.

The poll found approval of the high court stands at 40%. It was conducted in July, just after the justices made decisions on affirmative action, student loan forgiveness and voting rights.

The court’s approval rating has remained steady since late 2021 when it allowed a restrictive Texas abortion law to stand.

As for Justice Clarence Thomas and his ethics disputes, Americans appear to be divided. According to the poll, 39% view him positively with 42% viewing him negatively.

