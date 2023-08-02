Sunshine & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will be in control today, providing us with a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the mid-40s to mid-50s, coolest over northern locales.

High pressure will then slide to our east tomorrow. Clouds ahead of our next weathermaker will gradually move in as the day progresses. Overall, it will be another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s. As moisture increases ahead of the approaching system, we’ll see a chance for a few scattered showers during the afternoon and evening, mainly over northern and western parts of the state. Humidity will be increasing later in the day as well. Low pressure is then forecast to move into the region Friday and bring us some showery weather to end the work week. Showers are likely Friday, a few thunderstorms will be possible too. Any showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall. Humidity will continue to increase Friday with dew points forecast to climb into the low and mid-60s during the day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s due to the clouds and showers. Shower chances will linger into Saturday especially during the morning with drier weather expected during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Saturday will top off in the 70s. Humidity levels will be dropping during the day Saturday too. High pressure returns to the area Sunday giving us a nice end to the weekend. Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cool. Lows between 46°-55°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few afternoon showers possible over northern and western parts of the state. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and more humid. Showers likely, a few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Morning showers possible then brightening skies and becoming less humid during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.