Students explore the world of communications and media at annual summer camp

Maine Media Camp is underway on the campus of Husson University
Maine Media Camp is underway on the Husson University campus. It's a week-long summer program...
Maine Media Camp is underway on the Husson University campus. It's a week-long summer program for high school students interested in a number of fields - everything from audio engineering, live sound technology, photography and more.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow and Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than a dozen high school students from across New England are in Bangor this week to explore the worlds of media and communications.

Maine Media Camp is underway on the Husson University campus.

It’s a week-long summer program for high school students interested in a number of fields - everything from audio engineering, live sound technology, photography and more.

TV5′s Alyssa Thurlow and Morgan Sturdivant, both alums of NESCom at Husson University, were there Wednesday to talk about what it’s like to work in TV news.

“It’s a chance for them to take a kernel of passion they have for something, try it for a week, and kind of confirm that it’s a career path that they want to go down farther,” said Mark Nason, Maine Media Camp Director.

Maine Media Camp is open to students entering their sophomore, junior, or senior year of high school.

You can learn more here.

