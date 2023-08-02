State police ask for help locating man suspected in thefts and burglaries

William Gagnon
William Gagnon(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LIBERTY, Maine (WABI) - State police are asking for help locating a man suspected in many thefts and burglaries in the Liberty area.

Police say William Gagnon, 40, whose last known residence was in Liberty, could be driving a Uhaul pick-up or a maroon Dodge Ram.

Gagnon is believed to be with a woman and could be armed.

Police say do not approach Gagnon if you see him.

You should call police at 624-7076.

Poll question
Poll questions and results
