State police ask for help locating man suspected in thefts and burglaries
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LIBERTY, Maine (WABI) - State police are asking for help locating a man suspected in many thefts and burglaries in the Liberty area.
Police say William Gagnon, 40, whose last known residence was in Liberty, could be driving a Uhaul pick-up or a maroon Dodge Ram.
Gagnon is believed to be with a woman and could be armed.
Police say do not approach Gagnon if you see him.
You should call police at 624-7076.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.