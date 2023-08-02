Sen. Collins visits Bangor Region YMCA following $5 million advancement

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) stopped by the Bangor Region YMCA after advancing $5 million in Congressionally Directed Spending for their new proposed 30,000 sq. ft. Comprehensive Health Center.

“From A to Z, we’re expanding everything, from our babies all the way through to our older adults,” explains Bangor Region YMCA CEO Diane Dickerson of the facility. “We’ve done a lot of research and community needs assessment that shows people can’t get back into the workforce because they don’t have affordable childcare. So many businesses and organizations are hurting, our economy is hurting. This will help all across the board with that we’ll be able to take a baby all the way through their entire life.”

The proposed funding comes from the Fiscal Year 2024 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education appropriations bill, by the Senate Appropriations Committee which Sen. Collins is Vice Chair of.

If secured, the funding will go towards the Y’s proposed Comprehensive Health Center. The larger, revamped building will provide even more services for the community, including public health programs and infant, early education, and after-school care.

Dickerson describes the proposed new facility as, “We’ll just be able to do so much more valuable programming with more space and more of the special needs that we have for a lot of our different areas. We’ll have a full court gymnasium, we’ll have a running track, things that we don’t currently have.”

“So, it will be very much life-changing, for not just now for this generation but for generations to come. Long overdue for this region,” comments Dickerson.

During her visit Wednesday, Sen. Collins toured the Bangor YMCA and spoke with those of all ages to hear how the Y positively impacted them.

“What I’ve found is when you just talk numbers to your colleagues, it doesn’t have near the impact as when you talk about meeting young children who are learning new skills and having a lot of fun and are in a safe environment so that their parents can be working, or you talk to a group of older adults and learn the difference it has made in improving their strength and helping them to be healthier, and giving them the social interaction as well as the physical exercise that they need to be healthy in the long run,” says Sen. Collins about the experience. “Not only is that wonderful for those individuals and their families, but it saves money. We’re emphasizing prevention.”

Bangor YMCA cannot celebrate the $5 million just yet, as a possible government shutdown looms on the horizon.

If lawmakers cannot find consensus between the Republican-led House and Democratic-controlled Senate, the advancement will be halted and the YMCA will not receive the support.

“I’m doing everything I can personally to prevent a government shutdown. To me, that represents the ultimate failure to govern,” states Sen. Collins.

Despite the ambiguity of the funding, Sen. Collins points to the good news concerning the Senate Appropriations Committee. “For the first time in five years, [the Senate Appropriations Committee] reported every single appropriations bill, that’s 12 appropriations bills, to fund every department and program in the federal government. And I think it’s telling that those bills got overwhelming bipartisan support. And it’s because I worked as a team with the Democratic Chair, Senator Murray, and together our committee worked really hard to get all of those bills done. That is an essential step to help avoid a government shutdown.”

While the future of securing funding is uncertain, Sen. Collins’ commitment to bettering community staples like the Bangor YMCA is unwavering.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.