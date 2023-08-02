Report: Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy

FILE - Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy, according to a report.
FILE - Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy, according to a report.(CDC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Central Florida has become a hotspot for an ancient disease.

The area has reported some of the highest rates of leprosy in the nation, according to a research letter recently published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases

Central Florida accounted for 81% of the cases in Florida and nearly 1 out of 5 leprosy cases nationwide.

Also known as Hansen’s disease, leprosy is caused by a bacteria that attacks nerves under the skin.

Telltale symptoms include lesions and rashes that are numb or lack sensation.

Experts said they are not sure how the difficult-to-catch disease spreads but said it requires prolonged close contact with someone who has untreated leprosy over many months.

Roughly 95% of people’s immune systems are genetically programmed to resist it.

Leprosy is rare in the United States.

According to the World Health Organization, just 159 cases of leprosy were reported nationwide in 2020 compared to 200,000 new cases around the world.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

According to state data, 4,079 people were removed from MaineCare and the Children’s Health...
Thousands could lose MaineCare coverage after federally mandated reviews
Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in court Thursday. (Source: POOL/CNN/Getty...
Trump to appear in court in 2020 election indictment
Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.
Krispy Kreme giving doughnuts to lottery losers
MGN police lights
One teen dies, six others hurt in rollover car crash in Washington County