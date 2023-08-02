Rain Returns To The Region By Thursday Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to move across the region keeping skies clear for the rest of the day. Overnight lows will not be as chilly as they were last night but will still run below what they would typically be for this time of the year. Lows will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

The high will begin to slide to our east on Thursday. The day will start off with sunshine, but as the high moves out, clouds will return to the region ahead of our next approaching system that will begin to bring showers to parts of northern & western Maine by early evening. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the 70s with a few spots getting close to 80°. There will be a slight southerly breeze gusting up to 20 mph.

An area of low pressure with a warm & cold front will begin to cross the region on Friday. The warm front will bring a return of the humidity and ahead of the cold front, there will be the potential for showers & storms. A few downpours with the potential for areas of localized flooding will be possible. Rainfall totals will be highest along the coast where 1-2″+ will be possible. Lesser amounts farther inland. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds out of the south will gust up to 25 mph.

Once the cold front moves through, the rain will also move out. Showers will stick around into the first half of Saturday with the rest of the day expected to be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs that will be in the 70s.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with more seasonable highs hitting the 70s and low 80s. The chance of showers will return by Monday afternoon and will last into Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with patchy fog. Lows will range from the mid 40s north to the mid 50s along the coast. Light southwest wind.

THURSDAY: Clouds increasing by the afternoon with the chance for late day showers across the north & west. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southerly wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers & storms likely with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Humidity will return. Southerly wind gusting up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: A few early morning showers. The rest of the day will have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun & clouds with scattered showers by the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s with a few low 80s possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

