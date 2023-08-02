Online toolkit looks to steer kids toward a healthy digital future

Smarter Start Toolkit
Smarter Start Toolkit(US Cellular)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Back-to-school shopping looks different these days. Investing in new technology can be helpful as the school year starts.

But sometimes the use of devices, like cell phones, can have unintended consequences.

Screen Sanity, an international nonprofit, is teaming up with USCellular to help parents and students get back to school safely.

They created a Smarter Start Toolkit that helps families navigate the digital landscape and build better habits.

“Looking through the toolkit, I just found ways to engage in dialogue with my kids. Just establishing safer boundaries with technology, having a healthier relationship with technology. Developing device-free zones in our home where phones aren’t allowed,” said Roderick Pinkney, store manager, USCellular in Brewer.

The Smarter Start Toolkit is available as a free online download. Visit uscellular.com/builtforus to check it out.

