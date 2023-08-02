One teen dies, six others hurt in rollover car crash in Washington County

BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police say a 15-year-old boy has died after a serious car crash in Baileyville on Monday night.

Investigators say a 17-year-old was speeding down Grand Falls Road at around 10 p.m. when he lost control of the Jeep Liberty.

The Jeep reportedly went off the road, hit a large culvert and rolled over, finally landing on its roof in roughly three feet of water.

Among the six passengers, all of whom are under 18 years old, a 15-year-old boy was thrown from the Jeep and pinned underneath when it landed. The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver and the five other passengers were brought to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

In addition to the high speed at the time of the crash, alcohol is also considered to be a factor. Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and state police continue to investigate the incident.

Due to their age, the names of those involved are being withheld.

A local school is opening its doors to offer counseling resources to the community members affected. Woodland Junior-Senior High School posted the message on their Facebook page.

