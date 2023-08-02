One teen dies, six others hurt in rollover car crash in Washington County

Among the six passengers, all were under 18-years-old.
MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police say a 15-year-old boy has died after a serious car crash in Baileyville on Monday night.

Investigators say a 17-year-old was speeding down Grand Falls Road at around 10 p.m. when he lost control of the Jeep Liberty.

The Jeep reportedly went off the road, hit a large culvert and rolled over, finally landing on its roof in roughly three feet of water.

Among the six passengers, all of whom are under 18 years old, a 15-year-old boy was thrown from the Jeep and pinned underneath when it landed. The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver and the five other passengers were brought to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

In addition to the high speed at the time of the crash, alcohol is also considered to be a factor. Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and state police continue to investigate the incident.

Due to their age, the names of those involved are being withheld.

A local school is opening its doors to offer counseling resources to the community members affected. Woodland Junior-Senior High School posted the message on their =AZViMGmjQvZ7n7kKvPXr5Cz2G-mcA4xEtk7GqwB17SLt8vk5C07v-KnHeuVYMe0L5bP0hdNBQWf_2sz4VBzezEtYjSiO6x2QcB6ufmkcwRrNgjyvxUAteL_h2r3IHf3OBWwMD34vSQuY8VU6i9dzhATII0IfduWhL-1El7xYEGrqcg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R” target=“_blank”>Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Barnett told the court that he committed the murders out of 'loyalty' to a friend.
Life in prison for man who killed 2 people in Maine “out of loyalty”
Mega Millions numbers being entered at a Bangor convenience store
Is there a strategy for winning Mega Millions? We crunch the numbers
Maine Lobster Festival
Rockland prepares for the Maine Lobster Festival
Brewer students experience Maine logging industry
Brewer students experience Maine logging industry