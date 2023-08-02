Old Town Police Department says be aware of apartment scams

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for apartment scams.

Police say the scammer is listing apartments to rent on Facebook Marketplace for cheaper than normal prices.

The scammer will communicate with the interested renter though text and request a security deposit be sent through PayPal or Venmo.

They say after the scammer got the payment, the listing was taken down, and when the renter showed up to move in, they realized someone was already living there.

Authorities say with college starting up soon, they expect this new scam trend to continue.

They recommend, if possible, you visit the apartment first and meet with the landlord.

