Non-profits team up to Fill the Bus

(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two non-profits have teamed up to help families before they head back to school.

Heart of Maine United Way and Penquis have partnered to help Fill the Bus on Friday.

They’ve also partnered with Cyr Bus Line and Walmart for the event.

They’ll be at the Walmart in Bangor and Lincoln from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

They’re looking for things like colored pencils, markers, highlighters, binders, notebooks, pencils, and pens.

On Saturday, Aug. 19 they will be at the Skowhegan and Palmyra Walmarts.

If you can’t make it to any of those events and you would like to donate you can click on givebackpacks.org or you can text Give Back Packs to 44321.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Adam MacDonald
Mother honors son’s legacy of giving with Stuff the Bus supply drive
Brewer students experience Maine logging industry
Brewer students experience Maine logging industry
Backpack giveaway
5 Wireless Zones in Maine giving out free backpacks full of school supplies
Bookfair in Brooklin
Children’s book fair allows authors and illustrators to connect with readers