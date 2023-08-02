Non-profits team up to Fill the Bus

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two non-profits have teamed up to help families before they head back to school.

Heart of Maine United Way and Penquis have partnered to help Fill the Bus on Friday.

They’ve also partnered with Cyr Bus Line and Walmart for the event.

They’ll be at the Walmart in Bangor and Lincoln from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

They’re looking for things like colored pencils, markers, highlighters, binders, notebooks, pencils, and pens.

On Saturday, Aug. 19 they will be at the Skowhegan and Palmyra Walmarts.

If you can’t make it to any of those events and you would like to donate you can click on givebackpacks.org or you can text Give Back Packs to 44321.

