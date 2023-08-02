Newport Shop has Back-to-school sale

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for a spot to back-to-school shop, we know a place with extremely affordable deals to save families money this year.

Her Closet Consignment Boutique has been a Newport staple for years and for the next several days they’re holding a major sale on brand new items.

Carrying everything from drink tumblers to tennis shoes, and more.

With a recent supply drop, they have everything you need for back-to-school shopping.

Her Closet Sales Associate, Mekayla Adams said, “This week we’re doing all of our school supplies. We just got a huge shipment of them. We’re doing them half off schoolteachers get a discount as well. So, if you show us your badge, we’ll make sure you get your discount. We’re also doing a discount on our clothes and then we have a two for five outback. So those are all brand new items. You can buy two of them and get them for $5 As many as you want. We just asked you always show us what you got.”

For more information about Her Closet and the sale, you can check out the Her Closet Consignment Boutique Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.