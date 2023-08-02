Newport Shop has Back-to-school sale

Her Closet Consignment Boutique
Her Closet Consignment Boutique(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for a spot to back-to-school shop, we know a place with extremely affordable deals to save families money this year.

Her Closet Consignment Boutique has been a Newport staple for years and for the next several days they’re holding a major sale on brand new items.

Carrying everything from drink tumblers to tennis shoes, and more.

With a recent supply drop, they have everything you need for back-to-school shopping.

Her Closet Sales Associate, Mekayla Adams said, “This week we’re doing all of our school supplies. We just got a huge shipment of them. We’re doing them half off schoolteachers get a discount as well. So, if you show us your badge, we’ll make sure you get your discount. We’re also doing a discount on our clothes and then we have a two for five outback. So those are all brand new items. You can buy two of them and get them for $5 As many as you want. We just asked you always show us what you got.”

For more information about Her Closet and the sale, you can check out the Her Closet Consignment Boutique Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

High pressure will move out by Thursday morning. Clouds and showers return to the region later...
Rain Returns To The Region
Maine is getting 12 new electric vehicle chargers
Smarter Start Toolkit
Online toolkit looks to steer kids toward a healthy digital future
Marshall Point Lighthouse
Lighthouse featured in ‘Forrest Gump’ goes dark after lightning strike