Mother honors son’s legacy of giving with Stuff the Bus supply drive

Adam MacDonald
Adam MacDonald(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle mother is continuing her son’s legacy of giving this summer.

Cheryl Morris will be collecting items to Stuff the Bus for the United Way in memory of her late son, Adam MacDonald.

Adam was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in 1990.

He passed away two years ago.

Adam lived his life giving back to others through the MDA telethon and other various causes.

His mom has been collecting donations for the United Way’s third annual “Help Stuff the Bus in Memory of Adam” school supply drive.

She’s gotten packages of school supplies and donations from all over from her family, other Duchenne families and Adam’s longtime supporters.

”Well, I appreciate, you know, the people that have donated so far and that they continue to donate. Like I said, it does warm your heart to know that people, you know, hadn’t forgotten about Adam and his giving ways or you know, or they haven’t forgotten about his big smile. You know, I’m still trying to respect his final wishes when he asked, you know, maybe, you know, I could continue, you know, his fight for the causes that, you know, he took to heart,” said Moris.

She will be accepting donations until 9 p.m. Thursday then she will be shopping and posting the purchased supplies on her Facebook page.

On Friday, she’ll be taking the supplies to the Presque Isle Walmart at 2 p.m. for the Stuff the Bus event.

So far, she’s raised about $500.

Cheryl says they always try to get school supplies with butterflies on them.

She says Adam’s last request to her was to tell everyone when they see a butterfly to think of him.

To donate, click here.

