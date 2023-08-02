Mills signs Order for New Office

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills signed an Executive Order Wednesday to develop a state Office for New Americans.

As nearly 50,000 foreign-born residents are part of the state’s population, immigrants are encouraged to become engaged members of Maine communities.

This order charges the administration to assist with services such as emergency housing needs, health and human services, and legal support to new Mainers as they arrive in the state.

The Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future will work with stakeholders and deliver the new office plan by January.

