Maine man pleads guilty for role in trafficking fentanyl across Northeast

BOSTON (WMTW) - A Bangor man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a federal charge relating to his role in an elaborate fentanyl trafficking ring that extended across New England.

According to Massachusetts’ acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy’s office, Douglas Morris pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and 100 grams or more of p-Fluorofentanyl, a form of synthetic opioid.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, a lethal dose of fentanyl is just 2 milligrams.

The 33-year-old was reportedly indicted by a federal grand jury with five co-defendants in March 2022 and is the third of whom to plead guilty.

Court documents describe how Morris allegedly met a co-defendant in a hotel parking lot in Amesbury, Massachusetts, in June 2021. That’s when prosecutors say Morris received nearly two kilograms of the p-Fluorofentanyl to be distributed throughout Maine. Massachusetts state police stopped Morris’s car and seized the drugs.

Just one month later, Morris allegedly went to the same Amesbury parking lot and met the same co-defendant to pick up almost 2 kilograms of fentanyl — or roughly one million deadly doses.

Again, officers stopped Morris’ car and found the drugs.

Morris is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston on Nov. 14. He faces a sentence of at least ten years to life in prison, with at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.

