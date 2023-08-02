Maine is getting 12 new electric vehicle chargers

Maine (WABI) - Maine is being awarded six million dollars to bring more electric vehicle chargers to the state. The money is from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program. The seven new sites will be located at the following locations:

Equilon Enterprises LLC (Shell), 322 Stillwater Ave,Bangor.

Tesla, Inc., 197 Civic Center Drive, Augusta.

ReVision Energy, 225 High Street, Ellsworth.

D&C Properties, 423 East Main Street, Searsport.

Tesla, Inc., 75 Maverick Street, Rockland.

Irving Oil, 1555 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro.

Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, 11 Atlantic Avenue, Brunswick.

A separate round of funding through the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan will bring five chargers to Northern and Eastern Maine as well.

These chargers will be at the following locations:

Irving Oil, 1941 Medway Road, Medway

Universal EV LLC, 282 North Street, Houlton

True Upside Consulting, 5 Clark Siding Road, Ashland

True Upside Consulting, 162 Houlton Road, Danforth

Universal EV LLC, 103 Main Street, Machias

The plan is to have the chargers in operation by next year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.