Life in prison for man who killed 2 people in Maine “out of loyalty”

Barnett told the court that he committed the murders out of 'loyalty' to a friend.
Barnett told the court that he committed the murders out of 'loyalty' to a friend.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - The man who killed two people in Auburn last year will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

David Barnett was sentenced Tuesday morning for the murders of Kelzie Caron and Pierre Langlois. Both victims were 21 years old when they were killed at a home on Fourth Street in June of 2022.

Barnett, or “Slim,” of Bristol, Connecticut, was arrested days later in Rockland, Maryland, for murder.

Investigators say Caron’s two young children watched her die.

As part of a plea deal, Barnett was sentenced to two life sentences, to be served at the same time, for two counts of knowing or intentional murder. A charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person was dismissed.

The courtroom was packed Tuesday morning with friends and family members of Caron and Langlois. Both victims’ mothers addressed the court.

“I couldn’t speak for a moment or so,” said Langlois’ mother, talking about when she found out about the killing. “Just imagine a parent or family member to find out from Facebook that your child died or that his 13-year-old sister had to find out that way as well.”

Caron’s mother also spoke about how she reacted to the news.

“I went through the living room window and into Kelzie’s bedroom. What I saw was heartbreaking. I cried, screamed, and yelled, ‘No.’ I went back to the girls and had them call 911,” she said.

Langois mother said the 21-year-old was a father to a four-year-old at the time of his death.

Barnett also addressed the court on Tuesday and said he killed Caron and Langlois out of loyalty to a friend, who had said had been threatened by one of the victims.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Mega Millions numbers being entered at a Bangor convenience store
Is there a strategy for winning Mega Millions? We crunch the numbers
Maine Lobster Festival
Rockland prepares for the Maine Lobster Festival
Brewer students experience Maine logging industry
Brewer students experience Maine logging industry
Augusta Police are investigating after swastikas and racial slurs were spray-painted throughout...
Augusta Police investigating vandalism in Mill Park