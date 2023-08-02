Life in prison for man who killed 2 people in Maine “out of loyalty”

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - The man who killed two people in Auburn last year will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

David Barnett was sentenced Tuesday morning for the murders of Kelzie Caron and Pierre Langlois. Both victims were 21 years old when they were killed at a home on Fourth Street in June of 2022.

Barnett, or “Slim,” of Bristol, Connecticut, was arrested days later in Rockland, Maryland, for murder.

Investigators say Caron’s two young children watched her die.

As part of a plea deal, Barnett was sentenced to two life sentences, to be served at the same time, for two counts of knowing or intentional murder. A charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person was dismissed.

The courtroom was packed Tuesday morning with friends and family members of Caron and Langlois. Both victims’ mothers addressed the court.

“I couldn’t speak for a moment or so,” said Langlois’ mother, talking about when she found out about the killing. “Just imagine a parent or family member to find out from Facebook that your child died or that his 13-year-old sister had to find out that way as well.”

Caron’s mother also spoke about how she reacted to the news.

“I went through the living room window and into Kelzie’s bedroom. What I saw was heartbreaking. I cried, screamed, and yelled, ‘No.’ I went back to the girls and had them call 911,” she said.

Langois mother said the 21-year-old was a father to a four-year-old at the time of his death.

Barnett also addressed the court on Tuesday and said he killed Caron and Langlois out of loyalty to a friend, who had said had been threatened by one of the victims.

