Krispy Kreme giving doughnuts to lottery losers

Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - Krispy Kreme said every lottery player can win some “dough” through Wednesday.

It comes as the Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.25 billion.

You’re unlikely to win the big time, but you’re guaranteed to win a doughnut.

All you must do is bring a Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday night’s big drawing or a losing ticket from any lottery to a Krispy Kreme location through Wednesday.

In return, you get a free original glazed doughnut, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme said it definitely hit the lottery when it comes to its fans, there’s probably a billion reasons they love them so much, so this week they want them all to win some “dough.”

