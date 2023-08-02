Jeremy Swayman has new Bruins deal

BOSTON, Mass. (WABI) - Jeremy Swayman has a new deal with the Boston Bruins.

The former Black Bears goalie was awarded a one-year, $3.475 million contract through salary arbitration (WABI/Boston Bruins)

The 24-year-old finished with a 24-6-4 record in 37 appearances last season.

He teamed up with Linus Ullmark to form a solid goaltending duo as the Bruins finished with the best regular season in NHL history before bowing out to the Florida Panthers in the first round of the playoffs.

