Brunswick’s Aisley Snell joining N.C. State women’s soccer

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - Brunswick’s Aisley Snell’s soccer journey has taken her to North Yarmouth Academy, Brunswick High, Seacoast United, and Darlington School Soccer Academy in Georgia.

Former Dragon, Seacoast United goalkeeper going to ACC (WABI/Amber Snell)

“Transitioning to NYA and Brunswick were kind of easy options for me, but Darlington was definitely a very big lifestyle change. That one took a lot of conversations between me, my parents, and my family to kind of come to the decision that that was the right choice for me. A big part of that was just the exposure that it would give me and the extra time of recruiting that it would give me,” said Snell, goalkeeper.

Now, she’s on her way to college at N.C. State to compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Division I.

“I have always known that I wanted to play collegiate soccer at a high level. I am so excited about this team and the coaches. I feel so incredibly blessed to be with this team. The coaches are absolutely amazing. That’s kind of what swayed me to choose N.C. State. It was just how amazing and approachable the coaches here are,” said Snell.

Wolfpack head coach Tim Santoro said Aisley will give his team “much needed depth and competition at the goalkeeper position. Of four total keepers, she’ll be one of the three new faces.”

“That was super awesome just to hear him say that and know that he does see the potential of where I can go in this position,” said Snell.

Snell is looking forward to her next stop in Raleigh.

Snell joins goalkeepers Olivia Pratapas, Maria Echezarreta, and Emily Earles in the N.C. State lineup.

