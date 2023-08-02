Bath Iron Works contract announced

Bath Iron Works
Bath Iron Works(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senators King and Collins, along with Representatives Pingree and Golden announced a new contract today for Bath Iron Works.

The contract covers the construction of three additional DDG 51 Arleigh Burke - class destroyers.

This is the Navy’s 5th DDG 51 multiyear procurement authorized by congress.

The contract also supports the potential for five additional ships, as BIW continues to deliver the DDG 51s on time and increase production to 1.5 ships per year in the coming years.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Maine State House
Mills signs Order for New Office
Bangor State Fair
Bangor State Fair returns Thursday
Sen. Collins visits Bangor Region YMCA following $5 million advancement
Sen. Collins visits Bangor Region YMCA following $5 million advancement
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Back-to-school vaccines