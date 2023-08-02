Bath Iron Works contract announced

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senators King and Collins, along with Representatives Pingree and Golden announced a new contract today for Bath Iron Works.

The contract covers the construction of three additional DDG 51 Arleigh Burke - class destroyers.

This is the Navy’s 5th DDG 51 multiyear procurement authorized by congress.

The contract also supports the potential for five additional ships, as BIW continues to deliver the DDG 51s on time and increase production to 1.5 ships per year in the coming years.

