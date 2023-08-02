Bangor State Fair returns Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor State Fair opens Thursday.

Classic rides, food, and games are all there.

Fun events like a tractor pull and demolition derby are planned each of the four days.

There’s even a concert night on Friday.

Perhaps most importantly, this year marks the return of the agricultural portion of the fair.

So it’s been a couple of years we started planning this whole thing. and the barns got torn down was really disappointing. But thankfully, we pivoted, and we are having animals inside the building which is brand new. No other fair in the state does that, so we’re really excited to see how that goes,” said Special Events Coordinator Abigail Michaud.

So, they of course haven’t been a part of the Bangor State Fair since 2019. With the pandemic, the barns coming down, you know, we kind of struggled a little bit to figure out where they could fit, how we could get them back. But, we’re excited that they’re at the Cross Insurance Center. They’re inside the building. We want to make sure that folks understand that it’s inside the building, and they can certainly go in and witness all the great things that agriculture has to offer,” said General Manager Chris McGrail.

The fair runs through Sunday.

Children under 5 get in for free.

Each day has a different admission price for everyone else.

You can learn more at https://www.bangorstatefair.com/

