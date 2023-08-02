Albion man indicted on charges stemming from fatal car crash

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA, Maine (WABI) - An Albion man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal car crash in China last year.

Bruce Bourget II, 50, is charged with manslaughter and aggravated criminal OUI.

It happened on the Neck Road in China in April of 2022.

Bourget’s passenger, Peter Fernald, 63, of Winslow, was ejected from the car and later died at a hospital.

Bourget was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Healthy Living with Northern Light Health
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Back-to-school vaccines
Taste of Waterville 4pm
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Back-to-school vaccination
Maine Media Camp is underway on the Husson University campus. It's a week-long summer program...
Students explore the world of communications and media at annual summer camp