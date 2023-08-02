Albion man indicted on charges stemming from fatal car crash

CHINA, Maine (WABI) - An Albion man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal car crash in China last year.

Bruce Bourget II, 50, is charged with manslaughter and aggravated criminal OUI.

It happened on the Neck Road in China in April of 2022.

Bourget’s passenger, Peter Fernald, 63, of Winslow, was ejected from the car and later died at a hospital.

Bourget was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.