3rd annual ‘Riders to End the War Within’ ride takes off this weekend

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Have you ever heard the saying, who do the heroes turn to?

For the last several years a local group has worked to help veterans and first responders with their mental health, ensuring they know they’re not alone.

The third annual ‘Riders to End the War Within’ motorcycle ride will take place in Hampden on August 5.

The group looks to bring awareness to the struggles veterans and first responders can live -- sometimes on a daily basis.

On average, 22 veterans and one active duty service member take their lives a day.

The president of the organization said they will always be there to listen and help take care of them when they feel all is lost.

“It’s all about bringing awareness to the epidemic of suicide with our Veterans and our first responders,” said Charles Swanson.

“The numbers are increasing and we need to do more as a community to get the word and awareness out there and it costs nobody but time to stop and chat with the vets. If you see them wearing a hat, it’s the main way. Give them a few minutes of your time, they all have a story to tell you and once they tell you they feel a whole lot better and get a load off their chest.”

Registration begins Saturday at 8AM at the Tradewinds Hampden location and the safety meeting begins at 9:30.

The ride will end at the Corinth Town Hall at around 12:30pm with a BBQ, live band, a raffle auction and so much more.

Single riders are $20 and doubles are $25.

If you want more information on the ride you go to the Riders to End the war within Facebook page.

