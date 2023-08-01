Walsh Legacy Camp week in action at Piscataquis County Ice Arena

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Walsh Legacy Hockey Camps are running through Thursday at Piscataquis County Ice Arena in Dover-Foxcroft.

Tyler, Sean, and Travis are carrying on their father’s coaching legacy to the next generation of Maine hockey players.

Their father, Shawn, coached the Black Bears to two national championships before passing away in 2001 from kidney cancer.

“What’s cool about this camp is that one thing our dad always talked about was giving back to the game of hockey. He was big on that coaching at UMaine,” said Sean Walsh, Bowdoin assistant coach.

“(We want campers to) take something back home and share it with the teams that they’re with. Whether that’s a skill, mindset, life skill, an on-the-ice skill, whatever that can be, we want this to grow,” said Tyler Walsh, Colby assistant coach.

“It’s been great learning all the drills, edges, and stickhandling the puck. Faster edges help me skate faster,” said Jake Moore, Pittsfield sixth grader.

Tanya Quigley is also joining the Walshs as a coach this week.

