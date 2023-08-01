Walsh Legacy Camp week in action at Piscataquis County Ice Arena

Tyler, Sean, and Travis are carrying on their father’s coaching legacy to the next generation of Maine hockey players
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Walsh Legacy Hockey Camps are running through Thursday at Piscataquis County Ice Arena in Dover-Foxcroft.

Tyler, Sean, and Travis are carrying on their father’s coaching legacy to the next generation...
Tyler, Sean, and Travis are carrying on their father’s coaching legacy to the next generation of Maine hockey players(WABI)

Tyler, Sean, and Travis are carrying on their father’s coaching legacy to the next generation of Maine hockey players.

Their father, Shawn, coached the Black Bears to two national championships before passing away in 2001 from kidney cancer.

“What’s cool about this camp is that one thing our dad always talked about was giving back to the game of hockey. He was big on that coaching at UMaine,” said Sean Walsh, Bowdoin assistant coach.

“(We want campers to) take something back home and share it with the teams that they’re with. Whether that’s a skill, mindset, life skill, an on-the-ice skill, whatever that can be, we want this to grow,” said Tyler Walsh, Colby assistant coach.

“It’s been great learning all the drills, edges, and stickhandling the puck. Faster edges help me skate faster,” said Jake Moore, Pittsfield sixth grader.

Tanya Quigley is also joining the Walshs as a coach this week.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Former Old Town Coyote, Husson Eagle, Maine Black Bear lands at Lambeau Field
Andre Miller signs with Green Bay Packers
August 11 at 6 p.m.
MVRA All-Stars hosting YAK Dance Crew for Special Olympics fundraiser
Maine State Little League Tournament
Top 5 plays from the 2023 Maine State Little League Tournament
Top 5 plays from the 2023 Maine State Little League Tournament
Top 5 plays from the 2023 Maine State Little League Tournament