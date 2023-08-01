Umbrella Sky Launch party crowded the streets of Downtown Bangor

By Sierra Whaley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A long-awaited colorful pop has finally made its way to Bangor.

Locals gathered on Cross Street in Downtown Bangor to celebrate the Umbrella Sky project.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical center and the Downtown Bangor partnership joined forces to bring this art installation to the Queen City and held a launch party.

Locals got the chance to listen to music, enjoy refreshments and of course take a few pictures.

The executive director of downtown bangor partnership said she’s happy to bring more positivity to the city they love.

“What I’ve seen with this is an incredible amount of pride on the part of Bangor people and people who live in surrounding communities visiting,” said Betsy Lundy.

“I’ve just seen them feel such a sense of pride about this project and how it looks and how many amazing things are happening in downtown bangor right now. I think that’s necessary, I think lots of times people get stuck on what’s wrong and it’s easy to overlook what’s right.”

Visitors can stop by Cross street to get a quick picture or check in with themselves while taking in a beautiful scene.

For more information on events and happening in Downtown Bangor you can go to the website.

